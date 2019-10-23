Sudan: Mohamed Al-Khair Wins Al-Tayeb Salih Award for Creative Writing

22 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretariat of Al-Tayeb Salih Award for Creative Writing which organized and supervised by Abdul-Karim Mirgani Cultural Centre that the writer, researcher and journalist , Mohamed Al-Khair Hamid has won the award of the 18 session of the prize for his novel( Circle of Devils).

The event which was held as part of activities of Khartoum International Book Fair was attended by Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih ,Chairman of Abdul-Karim Mirghani Cultural Centre, Kamal Abdul-Karim , Chairperson of the Council of Trustees of the Prize , Dr Ali Al-Neyal and members of the Prize arbitration committee which comprises Dr Mustafa Al-Sawi, Dr Nemat Karamalla, novelist, Ali Al-Refai besides a number of writers and novelist along with those who concern with cultural and artistic affair.

The podium was administered by the journalist, Najeeb Nor-Eddin.

Chairperson of the Council of Trustees , Dr Ali Al-Neyal addressed the ceremony and said the award was about to complete its second decade and this year ceremony came at time the country is breathing fragrances of freedom and change.

He added that commemoration of the October 21 revolution every year has its implications, hailing the revolutionaries , Sudanese women an d martyrs.

He said the dwry of freedom was high and requires huge sacrifices.

Dr Al-Neyal greeted the late Abdul-Karim Mirghani , Al-Tayeb Salih and Salih Mahmoud Salih, the biggest supporter of the Centre.

In the same context, Head of the Award Secretariat, Suleiman Mohamed Ibrahim said this year was distinguished and came while the country is breathing fragrances of freedom and democracy and thanked Minister of Culture and Information for paying value of the 2019 award.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

