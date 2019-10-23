Sudan: Al-Burhan Heads to Sochi and Baku

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lit.General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan left, Tuesday, for Sochi to partiocipate in the Russian-African Summit in response ao an official invitation exctended by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

The two presidents have bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them further.

Al-Burhan will directly go to the city of Baku, Azerbaijan, to participate in the summit of the non-aligned countries.

He will be accompanied by the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs in addition to, the Presidency Secretary General.

He was seen off at the airport by the Deputy of the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lit.General, Mohammad Hamdan Daglo and a number of the government senior officials.