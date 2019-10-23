Gambia: The Era of Transparency and Accountability

The fact that Ministers are being asked by members of the National Assembly and are complying to produce documents such as the lists of all those who are issued with diplomatic passports for scrutiny, confirms that the separation of powers between the executive, the National Assembly and the Judiciary constitute the best instrument under a Republic to promote transparency and accountability. Citizens are best predisposed to get facts from credible sources such as the National Assembly instead of relying on speculation.

Gambians have great opportunity to have clear information regarding happenings in their country, but individual Gambians in particular and their civil societies in general are not taking advantage of this opportunity by filling the seats during National Assembly sittings.

Since National Assembly members are the watchmen and watch women of the Nation, what they say and do should be of interest to the general public. They should therefore be carefully monitored by the public to ensure that they hold the executive to task to promote the values of the Constitution.

In the same vein, the media is charged with the responsibility of upholding "the principles, provisions and objectives of this Constitution, and the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of The Gambia."

In fact, Section 214 Subsection (5) of the Constitution makes the pursuit of transparency and accountability a fundamental and directive principle of the state.

It reads:

"The Government, with due regard to the principles of an open and democratic society, shall foster accountability and transparency at all levels of Government."