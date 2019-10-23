Sudan: Juba Talks Between Sudan Govt and Armed Movements Adjourned

Juba — The peace negotiations between Sudan's transitional government and the armed movements that have taken place in the South Sudan capital of Juba since October 14 have been adjourned until November 21 to give the parties time for consultations

In a statement from Juba today, the South Sudanese mediation announced today the adjournment of negotiations between the Sudanese transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu), as well as talks with the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF).

The Sudan government and the SRF yesterday signed an agreement that paves the way for peace talks on Darfur and the Two Areas.

The chairman of the SRF, El Hadi Idris, told Radio Dabanga from Juba after the adjournment of the negotiation sessions today that the South Sudanese mediation team will contact international and regional parties for support and funds for peace building, the voluntary return of displaced people and refugees, and restoration of what has been destroyed during the wars. The armed movements will contact stakeholders including displaced people, refugees, youth, and women.

SPLM-N El Hilu

The SPLM-N El Hilu announced that disagreement between the delegation of the government and the movement over secularity in the country and the right of self-determination for South Kordofan prevented the parties from agreeing and signing the Declaration of Principles.

"The SPLM will continue to negotiate with the transitional government to put a logical end to the war in the country by reaching a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace agreement," spokesman El Jak Mahmoud said in a statement.

He stressed the SPLM-N El Hilu's adherence to state secularism and the need to separate religion from the state as a principle to build a democratic, secular, and viable Sudan, in which all can enjoy rights based on citizenship.

He explained that the right of self-determination remains a negotiating position that the SPLM-N El Hilu faction will uphold as a human, legal, and democratic right in case the state secularism is rejected and the new government insists on adhering to the laws of Islamic Sharia and the principles of Islamic and Arab ideology.

"Achieving peace in Sudan is possible, but it requires genuine political will and a transitional government delegation with a real mandate to address the roots of the problems and make a historic decision to end the war once and for all," he said in a statement.

The South Sudanese mediation committee announced today the suspension of the first round of negotiations between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N El Hilu for one month to give the parties time for consultations.

The mediation committee said in a statement signed by its chairman Tut Galwak, that the Sudanese parties were able during the first round of talks, which began in Juba on October 14, to sign a number of important documents.

He explained that among the documents signed is a declaration of the cessation of hostilities, and the political declaration with the SRF, in addition to signing an agreement with the SPLM-N El Hilu, which included negotiation and political and humanitarian issues.

The mediation committee announced in its statement that achieving peace in Sudan has become possible to end the long war.