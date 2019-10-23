Nigeria: Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Relocates to New Headquarters

23 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday formally relocated to its permanent headquarters, Hajj House, formerly Metro Plaza in Abuja.

According to NAHCON's tweeter handle monitored by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the relocation started a fortnight ago.

The Commission's new headquarters was acquired in 2017.

While confirming the development to NAN, the head of Public Affairs division of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, said the new office facility is located at Zakaria Maimalari Street, Central Business District Abuja.

Mrs Usara said the facility cost the Commission N2.4 billion representing 97.6 per cent of the total amount while the Federal Government allocated N587 million representing 2.4 per cent.

The amount was raised by NAHCON through savings and internally generated revenue.

Mrs Usara also disclosed that member of the board of the commission held a meeting at the new headquarter office to strategies on the operations of the organisation.

"The meeting was chaired by the Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Abdullahi Muhammad, the Commissioner Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh and other board members", NAHCON said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

