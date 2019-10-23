Sudan: Minister of Agriculture Affirms Concern On Green Peace Project

22 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Agriculture and Forests Issa Othman Sharif assured he would sponsor the Green Peace Project (GPP)suggested by Sudanese Unionist Forum.

The minister gave this statement during meeting with GPP delegation head by the secretary general of the forum Anas Al Nour Al Amin.

The minister gave directives to concerned department in the ministry that they have to cooperate with the forum. Meanwhile the minister reviewed the ministry's role in supporting achievement of community peace projects.

He revealed arrangements were underway to establish space channel exclusively for agriculture purposes.

He also heralded the establishment of cooperative societies to exploit young people energies and experiences in supporting national economy.

As well the minister said his ministry would finance women's projects in the field of agricultural products and assured concern on Gaziera scheme unveiled the ministry's plan on that respect. Issa stressed that three was package of solutions for bread and wheat crisis saying the formula of the bread proportion would be change.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Environment
Agribusiness
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.