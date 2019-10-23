Sudan: Detectives Charged After Suspect's 'Death By Torture' in Police Custody

22 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman — Five Sudanese detectives have been charged with murder and are being held after a man was allegedly tortured to death in police custody in Omdurman two weeks ago. The Darfur Bar Association has requested that Sudan's Attorney General supervise the case personally.

The indictments were confirmed in a police circular, which stated that the detectives have been charged under article (130) of the Criminal Code.

It is alleged that 40-year-old Mohamed Siddiq was tortured to death at the Doha Police station in Omdurman on 11 October.

According to the police, the deceased was arrested two days earlier with another six suspects in connection with the theft of jewellery and hard currency.

The police circular states that the accused was transferred to the police hospital where he was pronounced dead. It also confirmed that the five detectives are being held "in administrative detention" by local police in Omdurman.

Darfur Bar Association

Darfur Bar Association confirms that the police arrested Mohamed Siddiq from his shop in Sitta Market in Haji Yusuf in Khartoum North without due process and they did not allow his lawyer or family to visit him.

In a statement, the Bar Association says it will initiate legal procedures on behalf of the family on the deceased against all police officers involved and bring them to criminal justice for punishment.

On Tuesday, the Bar wrote to Sudan's Attorney General, Tajelsir El Hibir, requesting that he exercise his powers as a prosecutor and supervise this investigation himself.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

