Sudan: South Darfur Farmer Severely Injured in Armed Robbery

22 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gireida — A displaced farmer from Abdos camp in Gireida in South Darfur, was severely wounded on Monday when unidentified gunmen robbed him of his money and his horse.

A witness told Dabanga radio that gunmen attacked Mohamed Osman while he was working on his farm in Um Obeish area, 10 kilometres west of Gireida.

The attackers reportedly shot him and broke his legs, before stealing his money and his horse.

The source confirmed that a rescue team of residents took the wounded man to the hospital in Gireida, and reported the incident to the police, however, the rescue team could not track down the perpetrators.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.