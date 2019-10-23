Sudan: South Darfur Farmer Severely Injured in Armed Robbery

Gireida — A displaced farmer from Abdos camp in Gireida in South Darfur, was severely wounded on Monday when unidentified gunmen robbed him of his money and his horse.

A witness told Dabanga radio that gunmen attacked Mohamed Osman while he was working on his farm in Um Obeish area, 10 kilometres west of Gireida.

The attackers reportedly shot him and broke his legs, before stealing his money and his horse.

The source confirmed that a rescue team of residents took the wounded man to the hospital in Gireida, and reported the incident to the police, however, the rescue team could not track down the perpetrators.