Sudan: West Kordofan Markets Reopen After Strike

22 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Abu Zabad — On Monday, the markets in Abu Zabad in West Kordofan reopened after traders called an open-ended strike on Sunday to protest against measures imposed by authorities that vendors say 'inhibit trade'.

The authorities have been insisting that traders produce a prior authorisation before receiving goods. The strike was called out by the Chamber of Commerce after a trader, Omar Mousa, was arrested and his goods confiscated by military intelligence agents.

Abu Zabad traders told Radio Dabanga that the decision to reopen the markets came after an extensive meeting on Monday that included the Chamber of Commerce, the local security committee, and the Forces for Freedom and Change, in which they reached an agreement to annul the decision. They agreed that in cases of wrongdoing, traders (as civilians) should be reported to the civilian police rather than military intelligence.

