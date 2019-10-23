Sudan: SRF Rebels, Sudan Govt Sign Agreement in Juba

21 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, an alliance of Sudanese armed movements) and the Sudanese transitional government, today signed an agreement in the South Sudan capital of Juba, paving the way for the launch of talks for peace in Darfur and Blue Nile state.

The agreement is the result of intense negotiations between the two parties over the past few days, brokered and hosted by South Sudan President Salva Kiir, who was present at today's signing ceremony.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sudanese government by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the head of the Sudanese delegation to the Juba peace talks.

SRF Chairman El Hadi Idris signed on behalf of the alliance of Sudanese armed movements.

Cessation of hostilities

The political agreement also includes an agreement renewing the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes. The government will also deliver humanitarian assistance from inside and outside Sudan to conflict-affected areas.

The parties agree to negotiate all issues related to the Sudanese crisis, including areas of armed conflict, national issues, and specific issues.

The government is holding a separate talks with the Sudan Peoples' Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) faction, led by Abdelaziz El Hilu.

On Friday the SPLM-N El Hilu and the Sudanese transitional government reached an agreement on a roadmap for peace negotiations concerning South Kordofan.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.