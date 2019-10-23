South Sudan: WFP Aid Revives Sudan-South Sudan River Shipping

22 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kosti — River shipping between Sudan and South Sudan resumed on Monday after more than eight years as goods left Kosti in White Nile state under the auspices of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) River Relief Bridge for the people of South Sudan.

Gen Haidar El Tereifi, acting Governor of the White Nile state, and WFP Executive Director David Beasley witnessed the start of the first river trips. the first five rafts carried 170 tons of food. A total of 120,000 tons of humanitarian aid is to be transferred by river transport.

El Tereifi confirmed the readiness of White Nile state to secure river navigation and provide all assistance for the resumption of commercial traffic between Sudan and South Sudan.

