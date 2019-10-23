Sudan: Political Declaration is Step Towards Completing Peace Process - Politicians

Khartoum — Some politicians have praised Deputy Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council and head of government delegation for peaceful talks in Juba Lt(Gen) Mohamed Othman Daglo's signatory on political Declaration with Revolutionary Front.

Al Watan Party's Chairman Abdel Aziz Al Nour AL Amin explained that the successful of talks in Juba could be a credit for two side negotiators.

He added that the two side negotiators have considered the countries interest tops other interest particularly the country was at critical crossroad point.

Meanwhile Al Amin urged the international community to support the transitional government's efforts to realize peace and revive the economy.

Head of Independents and Liberals Patriotic Party Othman Al Tawil considered resumption of River Transport between Sudan and South Sudan as key issue in communication process between the two countries.

Al Tawil praised Lt(Gen) Daglo and President Salva kiir efforts for enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said it was good that Sudan's delegation to talks with movements benefited from the mistakes committed by the defunct regime.

As well AL Tawil commended neutrality spirit of South Sudan mediator which have led to signatory of the political declaration.