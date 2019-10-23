Sudan: Saudi-Sudanese Trade Exchange Amounts to SR 4.6 Billion

Khartoum — The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sudan reached 4.6 billion Saudi riyals in 2018, equivalent to $ 1.2 billion, revealede Professor of economics at the University of Khartoum Prof. Mohamed Al-Jak Ahmed. Prof. Al-Jak, said in a statement to SUNA, that the past years have witnessed a great prosperity for Saudi investments in Sudan, particularly in the service sector, which has the highest percentage, followed by the agricultural and industrial sectors, stressing the need for joint work between the two countries to increase the volume of trade exchange, strengthen and support ways of fruitful economic cooperation by focusing on the agriculture, food, pharmaceutical and mining fields. He urged establishment of smart partnerships between the private sector in the two countries to maximize the gains and provide solutions that hinder the process of investment in both countries in order to strengthen the relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual benefits and joint interests.