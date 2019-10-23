Sudanese - French Cooperation in Media Field Discussed

Khartoum — A delegation of French media specialists has paid a visit to the head office of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) as part of a tour of the Sudanese media during which the French experts will be briefed on training and technical requirements within the Sudanese press and media houses and how such an assitance could be rendered to help the Sudanese media at this turning point phase of Sudan's history and its unique revolution.

The delegation, dispatched by the French government, is represented by specialists in the fields of training and the French Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and it included trainer Florence Al Aswad as well as the Frenchy ministry official Monsieur Louis Munier.

The French delegation has met with SUNA General Manager, Abdalla Jadalla, and leaders of the journalistic, technical and training departments at the news agency and deliberated about the requirements for the coming stage.

Florence Al Aswad stressed the importance of cooperation with the Sudanese media and the Sudan News Agency at the current stage in the country to promote the work of journalism in order to play the necessary awareness role in this decisive phase of the history of Sudan.