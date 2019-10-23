Sudanese - French Cooperation in Media Field Discussed

22 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A delegation of French media specialists has paid a visit to the head office of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) as part of a tour of the Sudanese media during which the French experts will be briefed on training and technical requirements within the Sudanese press and media houses and how such an assitance could be rendered to help the Sudanese media at this turning point phase of Sudan's history and its unique revolution.

The delegation, dispatched by the French government, is represented by specialists in the fields of training and the French Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and it included trainer Florence Al Aswad as well as the Frenchy ministry official Monsieur Louis Munier.

The French delegation has met with SUNA General Manager, Abdalla Jadalla, and leaders of the journalistic, technical and training departments at the news agency and deliberated about the requirements for the coming stage.

Florence Al Aswad stressed the importance of cooperation with the Sudanese media and the Sudan News Agency at the current stage in the country to promote the work of journalism in order to play the necessary awareness role in this decisive phase of the history of Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.