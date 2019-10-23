Sudan: Gen. Kabbashi Affirms Government Commitment to Achieve Peace

22 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The delegations of the government, the revolutionary Front and the People's Movement - North Tuesday held a joint press conference at Crown Hotel in Juba by the end of the current round of the talks between them.

The concluding sitting was addressed by heads of the negotiating delegations, head of South Sudan mediation committee, Tut Galwak, the representative of the African Union mission in Juba, the envoy of the African Union Commission for the peace process and the Consul of Egypt in Juba.

In his address on behalf of the government delegation, the member of the Sovereignty Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, affirmed that the Government delegation came to the negotiations in Juba carrying the aspirations and hopes of the Sudanese people for peace and development and it found the same spirit among the brothers in the other negotiating delegations.

He stressed that the solution for the issues of war and peace stems from the negotiating table, adding that the government delegation is determined to reach a solution to end the suffering of the people which extended since the country's independence in 1956 and worsened during the past three decades.

Gen. Kabbashi stated that the Juba forum is considered the most suitable one for achieving peace in Sudan due to the understanding of the South Sudanese leadership of Sudan issues and also because of the special ties between the two countries.

He expressed thanks and gratitude of Sudan government to the President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir, whom he described as the father for his sponsoring to the negotiations.

He also thanked the mediation for its great efforts before and during the negotiations.

He affirmed that the solution of Sudan problems begins by recognizing them, saying that "we acknowledge that there is a problem".

He praised what has been achieved during the current round of talks and describing it as a great achievement, stressing that the government delegation is committed to everything that has been signed and will continue to negotiate in the next round in the same spirit and expressed optimism to reach a comprehensive peace in the coming period.

Gen. Kabbashi pointed out that the Sudanese revolution, in which armed movements have long participated, will be completed only by achieving a comprehensive and just peace in the country.

Meanwhile, the head of the southern mediation, Tut Galwak, affirmed that the Sudanese negotiating parties are about to sign a comprehensive peace agreement that will be celebrated in Juba.

He announced suspension of the negotiations until November 21, 2019.

The Secretary General of the People's Movement - North Sector, Ammar Amon, asserted at the joint press conference his movement's commitment to continue the negotiations for achieving a lasting peace in Sudan, appreciating the political will and the good spirit that prevailed at the government delegation's side, saying that " this will " will offer us great hope for reaching peace.

The Chairman of the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, has described what was signed in the current round of negotiation as a great achievement that would have not been achieved without the spirit and seriousness that prevailed in the negotiations, praising the spirit of partnership adopted by the government delegation in the negotiations that has contributed to the solution of many issues.

The representative of the African Union mission in Juba and Commissioner of the union for the peace process, Goarm Besora, has appreciated the Juba forum for the negotiations on peace in Sudan, asserting the African Union keenness to support the peace process in Sudan in accordance with the African Union's orientation solve the African issues from within Africa.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
