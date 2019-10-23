Sudan: DUP - Juba Agreement Leads to Formation of New Government

22 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Aprominent figure in the Democratic Unionist Party (DPU), the Origin, has outlined that the agreement reached in Juba between the government and the People's Movement (North) led by Abdulaziz Al-Hilo will have positive results on the situations in Sudan.

Yassin Omer Hadra said in press statement, Tuesday that the agreement affirms the commi ttment of the two parties to take courageous and decisive steps towards maintaining peace and stability in the country, adding that the deal will pave the way for lasting peace and formation of new government including the armed movements.

