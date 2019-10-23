South Africa: Managing a 'Burning Platform' - Western Cape Health Department Gets First Clean Audit

interview

In an era of gross financial mismanagement, corruption and budget cuts, what does it take to get an 'unqualified audit with no findings'? According to Beth Engelbrecht, Superintendent-General of the Western Cape Department of Health, it's inclusive management and servant leadership. She explained what this means.

Managing a provincial health department is not for the faint-hearted. Apart from the fact that the health, dignity and lives of millions of people depend upon your decisions and effectiveness, a health department (probably more than any other government department) is an enormous, multilayered and complex bureaucracy.

The Western Cape Department of Health (WCDH) is a case in point.

It serves six million people; a number that, according to the Stats SA 2019 mid-year population estimates, grows by 28,000 people a month, and 76% of its population is uninsured. That means it has the third-largest number of users in the country, after Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

It has an annual budget of R32-billion, spends seven billion of that on goods and services and employs 32,000 staff.

One would think when the number of users of a health system increases, so would its budget. You'd think wrong. According to Engelbrecht, this financial year marks the fifth...