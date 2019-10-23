South Africa: What Would Helen the First (Suzman) Make of What's Going Down At the DA?

23 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

Helen Zille is simply cropping out everything else she stands for, so let's look only at the Biko story. Did she do that because it was a good story; because if the Rand Daily Mail did not get it first, The Star or The Citizen (which I doubt) may have scooped them; because it was the right thing to do; because she was simply an observer that reported objectively without any empathy or emotional investment (like anger)? We will never know.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been all over the news for several days now. Much has been said; much more remains to be said. As we used to say when I quit journalism for a sojourn in academia, our task is to get as close to the truth as possible. Much of this applies, also, to journalism. That was one of the first things I learnt as a very, very struggling reporter holding down three part-time jobs (one in a car wash) while learning the craft at the feet of Don Mattera in about 1980. All things considered, then, we may be forgiven for asking: what the hell is going on in the DA? Here is some speculation. Bear...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.