South Africa: What Would Helen the First (Suzman) Make of What's Going Down At the DA?

opinion

Helen Zille is simply cropping out everything else she stands for, so let's look only at the Biko story. Did she do that because it was a good story; because if the Rand Daily Mail did not get it first, The Star or The Citizen (which I doubt) may have scooped them; because it was the right thing to do; because she was simply an observer that reported objectively without any empathy or emotional investment (like anger)? We will never know.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been all over the news for several days now. Much has been said; much more remains to be said. As we used to say when I quit journalism for a sojourn in academia, our task is to get as close to the truth as possible. Much of this applies, also, to journalism. That was one of the first things I learnt as a very, very struggling reporter holding down three part-time jobs (one in a car wash) while learning the craft at the feet of Don Mattera in about 1980. All things considered, then, we may be forgiven for asking: what the hell is going on in the DA? Here is some speculation. Bear...