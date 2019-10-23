Somalia: My New Office in Sanag Region Is to Forge Strong Relations With the Locals, Says Minister Gamal

Federal Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development has commented on the opening of his new office for constituency relations & services in Dhahar District in Sanag region.

Minister Mohamed Hassan Gamal, who also doubles as a legislator elected from Sanag region said that the office, which was launched last week, would serve as an important platform that will allow him to directly engage with the community, address their concerns and as well contribute to its progress and development.

He stressed that he would soon embark on engaging with the area people, especially the youth and women groups through the newly established office.

The office is also for the purpose of exchanging views and ideas with the area young generation, added the minister. Minister Gamal was sworn as an MP on 10 October 2018