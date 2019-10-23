Kenya: Jubilee Makes Changes in Nairobi County Assembly Board

Jubilee Party has made changes to its membership to the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board.

This comes less than a week after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also made changes to its membership to the Board.

In the changes communicated by the party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the party nominated Maringo Hamza MCA Mark Ndung'u to the Board.

According to Mr Tuju, the ruling party is currently doing consultations so as to come up with a leadership structure that takes cognisance of key considerations like diversity, competence and gender mix, in light of the crisis in leadership being experienced at the City Assembly.

FINAL LIST

"Given the time imperatives you are facing, we hereby nominate Hon. Mark Ndung'u Ng'ang'a, MCA for Maringo Hamza Ward to serve on the board until such a time that we will communicate the final leadership list," said Mr Tuju in the letter dated October 22, 2019.

The letter is addressed to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi and copied to Majority Leader Hassan Abdi Guyo, Majority Whip Chege Mwaura and Mr Ndung'u. If effected, Mr Ndung'u will take the place of Mr Guyo in the Board.

Maringo Hamza MCA's name was suggested by Governor Mike Sonko to replace Mr Guyo as majority leader at the assembly.

Last week Wednesday, ODM - in the changes communicated by the party's Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna - nominated Nairobi West Ward MCA Maurice Gari to sit on the board.

RELINQUISH POSITION

MCA Gari has been one of the vocal ward representatives in support of the return to office of Ms Elachi.

The change, if effected, would see Minority Leader and Kileleshwa Ward MCA Elias Otieno who has been sitting on the board as ODM's representative, relinquish his position.

The Nairobi County Assembly Service Board comprises six members who include the Speaker, two members nominated by major coalitions, the Clerk and two members representing the public from among persons who have knowledge and experience in public affairs, but who is not a member of the county assembly.

The Clerk is the secretary or the chief executive officer to the board while the Speaker is the chairperson.

ANNUAL ESTIMATES

Currently, the board is made up of Mr Guyo, as a representative for Jubilee Party, Mr Ngwele, Mr Otieno and two members of the public.

Section 12 of the County Governments Act stipulates the functions of the board as follows: Providing services and facilities to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of the county assembly.

It also constitutes offices in the county assembly service and appoints and supervises office holders. It prepares annual estimates of expenditure of the county assembly service before submitting them to the county assembly for approval.