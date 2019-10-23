South Africa: Nicklaus, Player and Watson Revive Rivalry in Florida

Orlando — Record 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, 9-time major winner Gary Player and 4-time Open champion Tom Watson will compete in the Father Son Challenge from December 5-8 .

The winning team of the two-day, 36-hole scramble will receive the Willie Park Trophy and compete for the total purse of $1 085 000.

Player and Watson join the field with Nicklaus for the first time since 2002 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Player, who is known for his off-course fitness activities, partners his grandson, James Throssell, while Watson will be paired with his son, Michael.

Nicklaus is yet to confirm which family member will have the honour of competing with him.

Nicklaus, Player and Watson are the first of 20 players set to compete in the tournament, which has seen as many as 25 World Golf Hall of Fame Members participate over the 21-year history.

To qualify for the Father Son Challenge, players must have won a major championship or The Players Championship. Their partner must not hold a PGA Tour card.

"I've missed playing in the Father Son Challenge and my decision to return was more than just about the golf," said Player.

"I have made a lot of friends in this game over the years and the chance to compete against some of the best players in history is something I had to do again. Playing with my grandson is always a pleasure and that's what makes this event so special."

Speaking about his return, Nicklaus said, "The last two years I have had a blast partnering with my grandson GT. Some days the golf ball forgets how old you are, and that's what I love about this doubles format. It allows me and others to pair up with a son or grandchild, and be competitive. Keeps me in the game, so to speak.

"It's a few days to celebrate family and to reconnect with old friends. That's why it's nice to see Tom and Gary back in the field."

Watson said, "The PNC Father Son Challenge is a special opportunity to see long-time friends, compete and spend some time with my son Michael. I look forward to the event."

Past Champions of the Father Son Challenge

1995 - Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr. 1996 - Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr. 1997 - Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr. 1998 - Bob Charles and David Charles 1999 - Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus 2000 - Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd 2001 - Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd 2002 - Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler 2003 - Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin 2004 - Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson 2005 - Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer 2006 - Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer 2007 - Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson 2008 - Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson 2012 - Davis Love III and Davis "Dru" Love IV 2013 - Stewart Cink and Connor Cink 2014 - Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer 2015 - Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins 2016 - David Duval and Nick Karavites 2017 - Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera, Jr. 2018 - David Love III and Davis "Dru" Love IV

Compiled by Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24