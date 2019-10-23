South Africa: Bok, Cheetahs Legend Retires Due to Injury

23 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Springbok and Cheetahs legend Heinrich Brussow has been forced to retire from rugby due to injury.

The 33-year-old, who played 23 Tests for the Boks between 2008 and 2015, had been playing for English club Northampton Saints since January 2018.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Brussow had been forced to make the decision following a series of injuries.

"I've been battling injuries for some time and made the difficult decision to call time on my career," Brussow was quoted as saying on the club's official website.

"I want to say thank you to all of Saints' loyal supporters who have done nothing but offer encouragement during my time here.

"I wish I could have pulled on this famous jersey more often, but unfortunately injuries have prevented me from doing that."

Brussow, considered one of the most gifted fetchers in recent Springbok history, had spent eight seasons playing Super Rugby with the Cheetahs before making the move to Japan where he spent five seasons with the Docomo Red Hurricanes.

He was a member of the 2011 Springbok World Cup squad which reached the quarter-finals under Peter de Villiers.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

What a warrior.A sad day at the Gardens, but also the chance to celebrate an outstanding career.Saint #1987 | Springbok #801Veels geluk, Heinz ????-- Northampton Saints ?? (@SaintsRugby) October 23, 2019

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.