Africa: 'AU is Just a Talk Shop'

23 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
opinion By Abednego Davis

-African Bar President says

The President of the African Bar Association (AfBA) says that the African Union (AU), which most African believe is just a 'talk shop' with no direct bearing on the lives of Africans.

Hannibal Uwaifo, who spoke on on Monday, October 21 in Monrovia, said that the AU needs to wake-up to her responsibilities, and finds practical solutions to issues of corruption, human rights abuses, regional armed conflicts, nepotistic, bureaucracy, accountability cross boarder problems, and other numerous challenges, which the ordinary Africans face daily.

Uwaifo made the statement at the opening of a four -day annual conference of the AfBA that is ongoing at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Monrovia.

The AfBA president reminded his audience that include lawyers from the continent, and other part of the world to include the USA, that Africa is at the crossroads, and the duty of lawyers in positioning and repostioning the continent cannot be overemphasized.

"The role of the Bar Associations and individual lawyers is needed, more than now before, and we must use the instrumentality of the law to take Africa to the promised land," Uwaifo challenged his colleagues.

Uwaifo said Egypt, Nigeria, Uganda Cameroon and the DR. DR Congo are countries that are topping what he considered as "disobedience of court orders, harassment of judges, appointment of cronies to man judicial positions, prosecution of opposition voices and bad governance."

He added that Rwanda is famous for the harassment, detention, and disappearance of opposition figures, stressing, "All of these have to stop."

Uwaifo said that the African Bar strongly condemned violation of any type across the continent, advising the lawyers by saying, "I call all lawyers to rise up in defence of our citizens using an lawful means to challenge these evils."

About corruption, Uwaifo said corruption is a violation of the rule of law that is breeding socioeconomic and political hardship, and is mostly responsible for armed conflict that still dots the African landscape.

"From Egypt, Sudan, Angola and so on to Rwanda, Cameroon, Malawi , Central Republic of Africa (CAR) , Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Togo and so on, violation of human rights and the rule of law are still being recorded at an alarming scale," the AfBA president noted.

Uwaifo also said the frightening dimension which xenophobia has taken particularly in South Africa is worrisome and a serious challenge to the cohesion and unity of Africans.

"The African Bar Association has joined in the condemnation of this vice that has led to the untimely death of several Africans maiming of others and the evacuation of many more," Uwaifo emphasized.

"How Africa has fared since these latest inputs from the African Bar Association?" Uwaifo wondered, "It is my respectful view that while progress have certainly been made since 2016, there were also several setbacks and a lot of progress still needs to be made to make Africa the continent the world needs to be in and do busines with."

In his welcome remark, Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe, president of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), lauded the AfBA for selecting Liberia as a venue of this year conference.

Gongloe said that since the formation of the AfBA in 2007, this was the first time that the LNBA is hosting such international events that include sharing of the knowledge of the law on very importation issues facing the African continent.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Africa
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.