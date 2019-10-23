Uganda: LRA Launches 2 Mobile Apps to Make Tax Payment Easier

23 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Partial view of guests and LRA officials going through the Apps during the ceremony yesterday at the LRA headquarters in Paynesville

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) on Tuesday (Oct 22) launched two interactive applications (or Apps) intended to make registration and payment of real property tax easier, enhance tax compliance and as well as strengthen LRA staff supervision and accountability. According to an LRA release, the applications include the LRA Mobile App and the Find LRA Staff.

The LRA Mobile App, which will be downloaded on smart phones and other electronic devices from Google Play Store beginning November 2019, will be used to acquire Tax Identification Numbers, pay real property taxes and calculate real property tax kinds.

The "Find LRA Staff App can be accessed through web browsers by using lra.findofficer.org. The App enables taxpayers and members of the public to identify genuine LRA employees, with options to file complaints against them or commend them for excellent services.

"We want to see the inclusion of technology in all the work we do so as to make tax payment easy," Commissioner General Thomas Doe-Nah said during the demonstration and launch of the applications at the LRA headquarters in Paynesville.

The launch of the two applications is in line with Goal Four of the LRA 5-year Corporate Strategic Plan, which underscores the use of Information Communication Technology (ITC) in enhancing the collection of the country's revenue system.

The LRA Commissioner General said the initiative is aimed at improving tax payment system and efficiency gear toward expanding the tax net.

He said the launch of the two applications have paved the way for the designing of more user-friendly applications to ease revenue collection and tax payment.

He stressed that the LRA remains committed to the implementation of its assigned task of collecting lawful revenues to support the development of Liberia.

CG Nah at the same time urged LRA staff to be professional in their interactions with tax payers as there is no room for would-be corrupt tax collectors.

Performing the official launch of the Applications, LRA Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs Aaron B. Kollie encouraged taxpayers to make use of the applications in helping to strengthening revenue collection.

For his part, Arthur Fumba, an executive member of the Liberia Institute of Tax Practitioners, praised the LRA for the development of the two applications, promising that Liberia Institute of Tax Practitioners will work along with the Authority in promoting tax payment.

The development and launch of the two LRA Applications was funded by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA.

The launch of the LRA Apps is among several reform measures the LRA is undertaking to boost revenue growth to fund national development.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Uganda
West Africa
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Liberia
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.