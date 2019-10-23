South Africa: Proteas Crowned 2019 Africa Netball Cup Winners

Cape Town — The South African netball team were crowned the 2019 Africa Netball Cup champions on Monday at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town.

The Proteas defeated Zambia 72-53 to win their sixth consecutive game in the tournament and claim the title.

Shopping giant SPAR who are the sponsors of the South African national netball team pledged R10 000 per player including the management team following their win.

This was the perfect test for the newly appointed coaching staff under head coach Dorette Badenhorst and assistant Dumisani Chauke.

The Africa Netball Cup was used as a preparation for the Proteas series against England November 29 until December 1.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato presented an award to the SA Netball team and congratulated them on their win.

"I want to congratulate the Proteas netball team for a very good performance in Bellville. I believe they've won all their matches... I just want to say to all the players and the coaching staff, thank you for a very much for a job well done and thank you for your contribution to the sporting code," said Plato.

Africa Netball Cup players of the tournament:

Best Centre Court Player - Takondwa Lwazi from Malawi

Best Accurate Shooter - Beauty Nakazwe from Zambia

Most Valuable Player - Mary Cholhok from Uganda

Proteas netball squad:

Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Sigrid Burger, Khanyisa Chawane, Rome Dreyer, Precious Mthembu, Izette Griesel, Lenize Potgieter, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reynecke, Renske Stoltz, Zanele Vimbela, Shadine van der Merwe

SOUTH AFRICA ????2019 AFRICA NETBALL CUP CHAMPIONS ??#AfricaNetballCup #SPARProteas #WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/GQH8XsjTDW-- Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) October 22, 2019

Compiled by Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24