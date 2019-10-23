Ghana: Navrongo Senior High School Launches 60th Anniversary Celebration

23 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Navrongo — The 60th anniversary celebration of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Kassena-Nankana municipality of the Upper East Region has been launched with an appeal to government to expand the school's infrastructure to enhance academic performance.

The headmistress of NAVASCO, Madam Mercy Babachuweh, speaking at the 2019 speech and prize-giving day and anniversary launch said the school was faced with a myriad of challenges mainly, inadequate accommodation, classrooms, furniture and means of transport.

NAVASCO, she said was in dire need of a more accommodation for teachers, dinning and library that needed massive renovation and expansion.

She lamented that with a student population of nearly 2000, the school could only boost of 35 computers with no internet access.

"We do not a have a roadworthy vehicle to the extent that we have to rely on sister school buses to undertake educational tours or resort to public transport,"Madam Babachuweh said.

Notwithstanding the challenges, the headmistress indicated that the school had performed creditably well at the West African Senior School Certification Examination (WASSCE) with 61 per cent, 61 per cent and 68 per cent of the candidates in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively recording A1 to C6 and qualified for admission into tertiary institutions, "What is also striking this 2019, is the 101 students who recorded A1 in Mathematics".

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed who is also acting as the Upper East Regional Minister, applauded the management and staff as well as old students of the school for contributing to the growth of the school and pledged to forward their concerns to President Akufo-Addo for concentration.

The regional minister stated that education was key to development and therefore called on all stakeholders to complement government's efforts at addressing the challenges facing the education sector particularly the Free Senior High School policy.

He also advised the students to be disciplined and study hard in order to pass their examinations.

Some teachers and students were awarded for their outstanding performances in their duties and academics.

The annual event which was co-sponsored by management of the school and the old students association of the school (NABIA), 1979 year group was under theme, "Promoting quality gender-parity education in Navrongo Senior High School: opportunities, challenges and the way forward."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Main South African Opposition Leader Resigns His Post
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Voting Under Way in Botswana's Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.