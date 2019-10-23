Ghana: Ho Central MP Supports Tertiary Students

23 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — THE MP for Ho Central, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, on Monday, disbursed GH¢61,000 among 105 middle level tertiary institution students in the constituency to support them in the payment of their fees.

The beneficiaries included students from the constituency studying in the universities, colleges of education, nurses training colleges, the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) among other institutions.

"This is an intervention with funds from various sources to help our students in the constituency to meet some of their basic needs in school", said Mr Kpodo.

He made it clear that the money was not meant for the full payment of the fees of the beneficiaries but rather a modest offer of assistance to them in their studies.

The MP entreated the students justify the financial support they received and study diligently towards a bright future.

"You do not go to school to sleep; you go to school to learn for a career," Mr Kpodo told the students.

He explained that the financial support arrangement which was initiated in 2013 for students from the constituency did not include students in second cycle school this year due to the free SHS policy.

In a related development, the Scholarships Secretariat has awarded a total of GH¢ 82,000 to 32 students from the Ho municipality pursuing various programmes in tertiary institutions to support their education.

The MCE, Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, who announced this at the same function, said that the awards were meant to alleviate the stress of parents who were sponsoring their children in school.

"We hope you will not forget the Ho municipality after leaving school", he told the beneficiaries.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

