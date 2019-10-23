Ghana: Agosa '79 Commission Refurbished Teachers' Office

The Accra Girls' Old Students Association (AGOSA) 1979 Year Group (The Pacesetters)hascommissioned a refurbished staff common room for teachers.

The AGOSA 1979 year group which was formed in August 2014 with about 40 members said it has always been their desire to give back to their alma mater and therefore decided to take up the project of refurbishing the teachers' office.

During one of our visits to the school in 2017, the leader of the group, Mrs Margaret Alfreda Wireko, said they realised that the headmistress' office needed a facelift and so quickly we decided to modernise her office by creating an enabling environment to facilitate her administrative work.

She said AGOSA 1979 Year group again decided to embark on another important facelift project, this time, focusing on the Teachers Staff Common Room, in recognition of their efforts for making us "what we are today and therefore they are key stakeholders in the development of students".

Adding, looking round it was observed that no year group had executed any project for teachers which was a great concern to us and therefore thought it wise to create a conducive environment to motivate them to put up their ultimate best in teaching and learning."

According to her the group had also provided items like fridge-freezer, water dispenser, ceiling fans, armless metal/leather chairs, microwave, electric kettle, wash hand basin, movable screen for their power point presentation during meetings.

Mrs Wireko put the estimated cost for both projects to GH¢45,000.00.

She expressed appreciation to the hardworking headmistress and her staff and assured her of more gestures.