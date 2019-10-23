Ghana: 50,000 Chinese Are Engaged in Illegal Mining in Ghana - Report

23 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Fumesua — A study conducted by the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (FORIG-CSIR), has indicated that about 50,000 Chinese miners had left China for Ghana to engage in illegal mining, popularly called "galamsey."

The Chinese miners are from Shanglin County in Guangxi Province where mining is a tradition.

According to the findings, the Chinese, who have established more than 2,000 mining operations and introduced intensification in the illegal mining activities, forms 66 per cent, while local (native to the community) is 20 per cent with others, (non-native to the community) forming 38.7 per cent.

Dr (Mrs) Beatrice Darko Obiri, a principal research scientist of the FORIG-CSIR, disclosed these at a symposium organised by the institute as part of efforts to strengthen relations with end users of its products.

She pointed out that the ban on galamsey resulted in a massive improvement in water quality, a stop of land degradation and destruction of farm lands, enhanced soil fertility, reduced pits, improved cocoa production and access to farm lands among others.

Dr Darko Obiri, however, viewed that the ban worked in the short term, "but need to be intensified as many displaced illegal miners have no meaningful alternative jobs", and that, "they are sitting on the fence to switch back into action".

She observed that weak law enforcement, complexities with inflow of foreign nationals, technology, equipment, labour and finance in the illegal operations were very alarming.

On the communities' willingness to pay to restore degraded mined sites, she said the research indicated about 82.78 per cent were willing to pay saying, "the restoration of galamsey-degraded lands in Ghana is possible if a bottom up approach is adopted where local communities are put at the centre of affairs and made to own restoration processes through community-based payment for ecosystem services-like scheme."

On his part, Dr James K. Korang, research scientist, touching on utilizing bioenergy to save the environment, realized that about 60 per cent of Ghana's rural population still depended on bioenergy mostly charcoal and firewood source from the wild, and that to meet the growing needs of such key energy source," there is the need for sustainable production."

He, therefore, proposed a sustainable wood fuel production workshop to bring all involved in the wood fuel value chain (investors, researchers, transporters, producers, regulators and consumers) to discuss the way forward for this important energy source.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Mining
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Main South African Opposition Leader Resigns His Post
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Voting Under Way in Botswana's Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.