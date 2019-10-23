Africa: President Off to Attend Maiden Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi

23 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Accra yesterday to attend the maiden Russia-Africa Summit, being held in Sochi, Russia.

The summit is being held to deepen the ties of friendship between the two sides, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

A statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, said whilst in Russia, President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, deliver a statement on the floor of the summit on the theme "For Peace, Security and Development," and hold meetings with chief executive officers (CEOs) of some important Russian enterprises.

The President will leave Russia on Thursday, October 24, 2019, to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Conference, being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

NAM is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP; the Minister for Energy, Mr John Peter Amewu; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President is expected back in the country on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Governance
External Relations
Africa
Europe and Africa
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Main South African Opposition Leader Resigns His Post
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Voting Under Way in Botswana's Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.