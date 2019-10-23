Ghana: 10 KTI Students Arrested for Rowdy Protest

ProofreadTen students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) have been arrested by the police here, following a violent protest that erupted between a section of the students and the school authorities on Sunday.

The students were said to have gone on rampage destroying a number of properties in the school and when some of them were confronted by the authorities for wearing unprescribed uniforms during prep hours.

A house master whose name was not immediately known was badly injured during the riot and recovering in the hospital

The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwaku Buah, told the Ghanaian Times here that the arrest was made on Sunday and Monday, they are in police custody as at the time of filing the report.

"What we have gathered from the grounds is that some students refused to wear a prescribed uniform during prep hours so the housemasters attempted to enforce the directive."

"This did not go down well with the students and they started causing damage to properties in the school. From the dormitory through the departments to the housemaster's bungalow; it is quite extensive," ACP Buah indicated.

He said that the housemaster who got injured in the process was responding to treatment at the hospital.

The authorities of the school would not give any further comments over the matter.

KTI was recently in the news when students resorted to similar unruly behaviour which nearly disrupted the academic calendar.

In 2017, some rowdy students blocked the road in front of the school, created traffic during the celebration of a fourth position chalked by the school in an inter school competition -the biggest sports festival for students.

But, it later turned bloody after the students clashed with the police who were called to maintain order resulting in the arrest of about 20 students.