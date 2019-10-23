Ghana: 10 KTI Students Arrested for Rowdy Protest

23 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

ProofreadTen students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) have been arrested by the police here, following a violent protest that erupted between a section of the students and the school authorities on Sunday.

The students were said to have gone on rampage destroying a number of properties in the school and when some of them were confronted by the authorities for wearing unprescribed uniforms during prep hours.

A house master whose name was not immediately known was badly injured during the riot and recovering in the hospital

The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwaku Buah, told the Ghanaian Times here that the arrest was made on Sunday and Monday, they are in police custody as at the time of filing the report.

"What we have gathered from the grounds is that some students refused to wear a prescribed uniform during prep hours so the housemasters attempted to enforce the directive."

"This did not go down well with the students and they started causing damage to properties in the school. From the dormitory through the departments to the housemaster's bungalow; it is quite extensive," ACP Buah indicated.

He said that the housemaster who got injured in the process was responding to treatment at the hospital.

The authorities of the school would not give any further comments over the matter.

KTI was recently in the news when students resorted to similar unruly behaviour which nearly disrupted the academic calendar.

In 2017, some rowdy students blocked the road in front of the school, created traffic during the celebration of a fourth position chalked by the school in an inter school competition -the biggest sports festival for students.

But, it later turned bloody after the students clashed with the police who were called to maintain order resulting in the arrest of about 20 students.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Main South African Opposition Leader Resigns His Post
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Voting Under Way in Botswana's Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.