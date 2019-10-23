Ghana: Aviation Ministry Inaugurates 15-Member Committee to Implement NATFP

23 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation has inaugurated a 15-member committee to provide a framework to guide the improvement and optimisation of aircraft, crew and other issues relating to air transport in the country.

The committee has representations from the government, other air transport-related communities and the private sector.

The brief ceremony also witnessed a stakeholders meeting on consumer protection directive.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr Adda said the swearing marked the beginning of a new era for the Aviation Ministry, pointing out that the terms of reference for the committee was based on the National Air Transport Facilitation Programme (NATFP).

He said NATFP contained guidance on how states may comply with standards, the roles, functions and responsibilities of all entities involved in air transport facilitation activities.

He said the term of reference of the committee is required by Standard 8.19 of Annex 9 to the Chicago Convention.

Its purpose is to coordinate facilitation policy issues and activities between departments, agencies, and other organisations of the State concerned with, or responsible for various aspects of international civil aviation as well as with aircraft and airport operators.

According to him, the International Civil Aviation Organisation Assembly underlined various times the importance of establishing and actively operating FAL Committees urging contracting states to take all necessary steps to call the attention of all interested parties to the implementation of Annex 9.

Speaking on the Consumer Protection Right, he said, consumer rights generally and traditionally had been about ensuring fairness between the consumers and the service providers and that of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

The Minister said the stakeholders in collaboration with the MoA had issued the consumer protection directives and passenger rights to protect the interest of the travelling public.

The chairman of the committee, Simon Allotey assured that members would maintain high-quality security, effective law enforcement and proficient customer service.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Main South African Opposition Leader Resigns His Post
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Voting Under Way in Botswana's Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.