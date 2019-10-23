Ghana: Goldfields Gives Towards Western Region GJA Awards

23 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Peter Gbambila-Takoradi

The Western Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has received a cheque for GH₵68,000 from Goldfields Ghana to support the 2019 regional journalists' awards.

The executive vice president of Goldfields in charge of Human Resource, West Africa, Mr Francis Eduku said, the media was a very good partner in the development of their work.

He said the media placed a significant searchlight to solving societal challenges, and this also put stakeholders on their toes to promote the developmental agenda of the individual corporate bodies and government institutions.

Mr Eduku said for any nation to develop rapidly, it needed a very vibrant and impartial media, because without the media people could not live well, society would be disorganised, but the media contributed to the proper day-to-day running of society.

He observed that most of the time, the hard work of media personnel went unrecognised by society and this was not the best.

Mr Eduku said anybody who served his nation must be recognised, adding "Goldfields is here to encourage the media to play their duty as a watchdog for the smooth running of society".

The chairman of the Western Region GJA, Mr Moses Dotse Aklorbortu, on behalf of the association thanked Goldfields for the presentation, and said the aim of the association was to cushion members who were on retirement and could not afford good health facilities.

He observed that many ailments reared its ugly head during old age and many retired journalists were not properly catered for in their old age after serving their nation.

He said the money would go a long way to help the association especially the impending 2019 awards.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

