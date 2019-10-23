Ghana: Kpone-Katamanso Schools Get 400 Dual Desks

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) on Monday presented 400 dual desks to the Kpone-Katamanso Educational Directorate for distribution to schools in the municipality.

The gesture formed part of a consignment of 600 desks worth GH¢128,000.00 expected to beef up supply to cope with improved admissions.

The remaining would be supplied in two weeks.

Speaking at the ceremony the Municipal Chief Executive of KKMA, Mr Solomon T. Appiah noted that the assembly planned to provide about 1,500 school furniture for the 55 basic schools in the municipality by the end of the year.

He said the assembly had earlier repaired broken furniture for some schools.

Mr Appiah therefore advised school authorities to ensure that pupils take good care of furniture in their schools.

He reiterated his call for churches in the area to stop using classrooms for their activities as a measure to reduce damages to furniture.

Receiving the items the Director of Education KKMA, Mr Delanyo Dickson Klu, thanked the assembly for the gesture and promised to ensure they were put to good use.