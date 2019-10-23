Ghana: 6 Gunma Protestors Granted Bail

23 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Six members of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA), who were arrested for picketing at the Ministry of Health (MOH) premises, in Accra, on Monday, have been granted police enquiry bail.

The suspects (names withheld for security reasons), leaders of the association, were among hundreds of GUNMA members demanding their immediate employment by the government.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Inspector (Insp) Kwabena Danso disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

He said the suspects were expected to report to the police on Tuesday, at 12p.m, to assist the police in investigations.

The PRO stated that the action of the suspects were against the Public Order Act , which states that, "Any person, who desire to hold any special event within public places shall notify the police of the intention not less than five days before the date of the special event".

Insp Danso said anybody, who contravenes the law, would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

He urged the members to follow due processes in addressing their grievances to ensure law and order.

The PRO assured of police continuous efforts to ensure that lives and properties were safe at all times.

It would be recalled that hundreds of the members of the association on Monday morning picketed at the MOH calling for their immediate employment.

