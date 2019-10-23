Ghana: Law Challenge Ghana Kicks Off in Accra

A project consultant, Reverend Moses Ansah-Banor Ankrah, has advised Ghanaians to be abreast with the laws of the country to ensure sustainability of democracy and good governance.

According to him, whilst there were laws governing all transactions and every form of human activity, many out of ignorance, fell into trouble because they lacked legal advice.

Rev. Ansah-Banor Ankrah was speaking at the opening of the Law Challenge Ghana, a programme aimed at strengthening the connections within the legal, business community and society, in Accra on Monday.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Unit and organised by Touch World Financial Consult, the programme was also geared towards generating competitive spirit among law faculties, shaping destiny of students of law towards becoming good lawyers to the role law plays in the social, political, economic advancement and bringing the study of law to the door steps of the ordinary Ghanaians.

In addition, he said the programme was to create public awareness on the importance of law in a developing nation and raising the level of citizens' compliance to various aspects of the laws governing the country.

The 12- round challenge with a moot court finale would be pre-recorded at the main auditorium, Accra City Hall and later telecasted on TV3. The areas to be featured include Constitutional and Criminal Law, Law of Torts, Ghana Legal System, Law of Contract, Equity and Succession, Law of Immovable Property, Company Law, Jurisprudence, Commercial Law and Civic Education.

It was opened to teams from universities and law faculties across the country and winners of the challenge will win prizes, and with the support from the project organisers, they would provide legal aid services to support pro bono clinics for deprived charities for a year.

Mr Ansah Banor said the country was full of good laws, and all that remained was for the citizenry to be fully aware of these laws for them to be effective and fully operational.