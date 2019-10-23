Ghana: Accra Metropolitan Archbishop Urges Ghanaians to Eschew Greed, Selfishness

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, has urged Ghanaians to eschew greed and selfishness.

According to him, such acts bring hardships and discomfort to people, especially the poor in the country.

"The voice of God tells us to love one another and not to be greedy or cheat a brother or sister. We must live justly with one another", he advised.

Most Rev. Bonaventure made the call in his homily at the climax of the Golden Jubilee celebration of St John the Baptist Parish at Odorkor-Tipper in Accra, on Sunday, which was held on the theme: "50 years of evangelisation and preparing the way of the Lord".

According to him, the country would develop and progress if Ghanaians lived justly with one another and did not cheat.

Most Rev. Bonaventure Kwofie also admonished Christians to be steadfast, faithful and persevere in their journey with God.

He noted that: "Christians easily gave up in life in the face of difficulties. There are no shortcuts in life. Shortcuts are dangerous. Never give up on God. Be patient, endure and persevere to the end".

As part of the ceremony, a total of 112 people from St John the Baptist, St Dominic, Mallam and Mary Mother of Good Counsel, Airport, received the sacrament of Holy Confirmation.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Metropolitan Archbishop dedicated a grotto by the church to be used as sanctuary for parishioners to send their petition to Mary Mother of Jesus.

In his consecration homily, Most Rev. Kwofie, urged the Catholic faithful to see the grotto as a holy place through which they see the face of God through Mary, Mother of God and not a playground.

In his anniversary message, the parish priest, Rev. Fr Wisdom Dordunu, said 50 years in the life of an institution was no mean achievement from the conception of the idea by four young men to bring the catholic faith to Odorkor.

He said it was heart-warming to see some of the initiators of the faith in the assembly who still found time to attend mass, and urged them on.

To the present generation, he said 'we collectively remain active to see to it that our vision of becoming a model church in the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra was realised, this would mean that we have to put our shoulders to the wheel and forge ahead.

"We as a church must close ranks, take up the mantle of leadership and lead the crusade of being missionaries to one another and the world at large", Rev. Fr Dordunu stated.