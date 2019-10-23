Sudan: Al-Neelain University Observes World Sight Day

Khartoum — Workers at Eye Hospital (Al-Neelain University ) celebrated the World Sight Day which coincides October 10 every year according to WHO and other circles concern with combating blindness.

Director -General xof Eye Hospital, Dr Atif Babiker said commemorating this day was part of objectives of the Optics Faculty of serving community and training the students.

' We used to provide free services in this day in addition to symposiums, lectures and cultural and outreaching programs.

Dr Atif said eye disease is like other diseases require continued follow up and that glasses should be changed after re-diagnosis and that the lenses have life span besides subjecting to scratches.

He gave some advices that everyone who reach 40-year old should see eye doctor in addition to regular check up which would help early detection of disease which , in turn, help in treatment as for children, Dr Atif , advised that their eyes should be checked before school enrolment.

It is worth mentioning that the Al-Neelain University eye hospital consists of six sections, optics and lenses, squint , nerves and vision , impaired vision and semi-blindness, medical filming , glasses gallery and a pharmacy.