Sudan: Al-Neelain University Observes World Sight Day

23 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Workers at Eye Hospital (Al-Neelain University ) celebrated the World Sight Day which coincides October 10 every year according to WHO and other circles concern with combating blindness.

Director -General xof Eye Hospital, Dr Atif Babiker said commemorating this day was part of objectives of the Optics Faculty of serving community and training the students.

' We used to provide free services in this day in addition to symposiums, lectures and cultural and outreaching programs.

Dr Atif said eye disease is like other diseases require continued follow up and that glasses should be changed after re-diagnosis and that the lenses have life span besides subjecting to scratches.

He gave some advices that everyone who reach 40-year old should see eye doctor in addition to regular check up which would help early detection of disease which , in turn, help in treatment as for children, Dr Atif , advised that their eyes should be checked before school enrolment.

It is worth mentioning that the Al-Neelain University eye hospital consists of six sections, optics and lenses, squint , nerves and vision , impaired vision and semi-blindness, medical filming , glasses gallery and a pharmacy.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.