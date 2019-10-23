Sudan: Calls for Protecting Antiquities From Natural and Man-Made Hazards

Khartoum — Director of National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums, Dr Abdul-Rahman Ali commended UNESCO office in Khartoum for cooperation and close coordination with the corporation , referring to workshops and continued training sessions organized by UNESCO especially in area of capacity building.

Addressing a workshop on warding off disasters risks on Museums and Archaeological Sites held at Grand Holiday Villa in Khartoum Tuesday , Dr Abdul-Rahman urged the Corporation workers to exert more efforts to protect antiquities from natural and man-made disasters risks.

He said that there was an international concern with preservation of antiquities , particularly from UNESCO as antiquities represent civilization of nations and great human heritage.

Dr. Pavel Kroupkine, Head of UNESCO Khartoum office, for his part, called for identifying and analysing the hazards , referring to drawing up an action plan by UNESCO on protection of the international heritage sites such as Jebel Al-Barkal and some archaeological sites at Merowe area.

He mentioned that curbing disasters impact on archaeological museums requires concerted efforts and work with spirit of one team.