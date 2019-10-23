Sudan: Calls for Protecting Antiquities From Natural and Man-Made Hazards

23 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Director of National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums, Dr Abdul-Rahman Ali commended UNESCO office in Khartoum for cooperation and close coordination with the corporation , referring to workshops and continued training sessions organized by UNESCO especially in area of capacity building.

Addressing a workshop on warding off disasters risks on Museums and Archaeological Sites held at Grand Holiday Villa in Khartoum Tuesday , Dr Abdul-Rahman urged the Corporation workers to exert more efforts to protect antiquities from natural and man-made disasters risks.

He said that there was an international concern with preservation of antiquities , particularly from UNESCO as antiquities represent civilization of nations and great human heritage.

Dr. Pavel Kroupkine, Head of UNESCO Khartoum office, for his part, called for identifying and analysing the hazards , referring to drawing up an action plan by UNESCO on protection of the international heritage sites such as Jebel Al-Barkal and some archaeological sites at Merowe area.

He mentioned that curbing disasters impact on archaeological museums requires concerted efforts and work with spirit of one team.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.