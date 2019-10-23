Cameroon: Bamenda - Govt Hunts Florence Ayafor's Murderers

23 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

North West Governor Adolph Lele Lafrique took the nation's comfort to late Florence Ayafor's family on October 18, 2019.

The gruesome murder of 46-year-old, Florence Ayafor, a Wardress serving at the Bamenda Central Prison by yet, unidentified persons is still haunting the city and the North West Region in general. Condemnations have been on virtually every lip that watched the dismembered parts of late Florence Ayafor on social media. She was reportedly abducted and murdered on her way back from a funeral in Pinyin, Santa Subdivision on September 22, 2019. It is against this backdrop that North West Governor Adolph Lele Lafrique went comforting the family in their Bamenda -Up station residence on October 18, 2019. The Governor handed FCFA one million to the family and encouraged them to stay strong in the face of the barbaric murder of their mother and sister, Florence Ayafor. He told them that he was around to lift their moral with the comprehensive insurance that investigations are on course to find the culprits and cause them to answer for the crime. It was a grateful family that received the Governor. Stressed in their pain of losing the love one, they said it's the hope of their family; they appealed for justice to come to pass with the identification, arrest and punishment of whoever brought misery to their family with the murder of Florence Ayafor.

