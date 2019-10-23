Kenya: Akothee's Daughter Finishes Second in Miss Universe Kenya Beauty Pageant

23 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Singers Akothee's daughter, Aggry Dion Okello aka Celly Rue emerged the first runners up in the just concluded Miss Universe Kenya beauty pageant.

Celly Rue came second behind Stacy Michuki who was crowned Miss Universe Kenya.

Ms Michuki will represent Kenya in the Miss Universe 2019 competitions to be held in December in Seoul, South Korea.

Since the beginning of the competition, Celly Rue had been engaging her fans in an effort to win their votes.

This she did through videos of herself, including one capturing her on the runway while dressed in a one piece swimsuit.

Confidence is the best jewelry a woman can put on 😍😍😍 Own your body and above all have fun in every situation 😍😍😍

A post shared by Baby Rue (@rue.baby) on Oct 21, 2019 at 7:29am PDT

She managed to be among the top three finalists in the competition.

"Every step you take is a learning experience.. Thank you all for the support," wrote Celly Rue.

Every step you take is a learning experience.. 😍😍😍😍thank you all for the support

A post shared by Baby Rue (@rue.baby) on Oct 22, 2019 at 8:20am PDT

Her fans sent her messages of encouragement on her Instagram page.

"Adorable girl .you did your best, keep going for more wins," said miss_mapema.

"Am not very happy but It's Okay... you will win," wrote dominicaseka.

"You so good Rue baby next time am sure you will make it to the highest too dea," commented emeldakoki.

"You deserve to be the queen... our next Naomi Campbell," said mercywagner.

