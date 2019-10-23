Nigeria: Court Fixes Date for N200m Suit Against Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy's Record Label

23 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has fixed November 5 for hearing in a suit filed by a Nigerian Musician, Olumuyiwa Danladi a.k.a Danny Young, against fellow music star, Tiwatope Savage, over alleged copyright infringement.

In the suit, labelled FHC/L/CS/230/2019 and pending before Justice Mohammed Liman, Young is claiming N205 million in damages against Savage for allegedly, using his Musical work titled 'ONE' without lawful authority.

Also joined in the suit is Marvin Records, a Nigerian record label, founded by record artist, Don Jazzy, on May 8, 2012.

The 'Omo Lepa' hit singer filed the suit through his counsel, Justin Ige, of Creative Legal, claiming the sum of N200 million in damages against the defendants for copyright violation.

He is also claiming N5 million as cost of action, as well as demanding an account for profits accrued to the defendants from the use of the infringing musical work titled 'ONE'

Although the Plaintiff filed the suit since February 13, the defendants failed to file any response to the suit.

The court has consequently, now set down the suit for definite hearing on November 5.

The plaintiff is seeking a declaration, that by copying, recording, reproducing and broadcasting his musical composition and melody without his authorisation, the defendants have infringed on his copyright.

He is seeking a declaration that by copying, performing, and distributing literary work and music lyrics authored and owned by him without lawful authority, the defendants have infringed on his copyright.

He, therefore, seeks an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, whether by themselves or their agents, from further copying, performing, recording, reproducing, or communicating to the public, his musical composition.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

