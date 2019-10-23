South Africa: One SARS, but Three Versions of How It Nearly Collapsed

analysis

Breaking its silence after Athol Williams abruptly quit as Bain & Company's local partner, the firm said its independent investigation revealed that it wasn't involved in any scheme to destroy SARS after it won a tender in 2014 to restructure the tax agency. However, the versions of events offered by the Nugent commission and Williams are damning about Bain's conduct.

The company has broken its silence about the surprise resignation of its local partner -- who was tasked with cleaning up the consultancy firm's public image after its shoddy work on restructuring the SA Revenue Service (SARS) -- saying it wasn't involved in any scheme to bring the tax collection agency to its knees.

On Monday 21 October, Bain spoke for the first time about Athol Williams' resignation on Thursday 17 October, citing the lack of full disclosure by the Boston-based firm about its role in the destruction of SARS...