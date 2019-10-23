South Africa: Lion King Actor Andile Gumbi in Critical Condition After Heart Attack

Cape Town — Andile Gumbi, popularly known for his role in Isibaya has suffered a heart attack while working on a theatre production in Israel.

He is best known for playing the adult Simba in Disney's long-running musical The Lion King.

Gumbi was working on Daniel The Musical in which he plays the lead role of King Nebuchadnezzar.

The production team released a statement informing fans on his condition on its Facebook page.

It reads:

The South African actor and cast member of Daniel The Musical, Andile Gumbi (36), currently playing at the Jerusalem Theatre in Jerusalem, fell ill suddenly on Tuesday and was taken to hospital.

In the early morning he deteriorated and suffered a cardiac arrest, but the medical personnel at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre managed to successfully resuscitate him. His present condition is critical.

It is comforting to know that Andile is receiving the best medical care in the world as he is fighting for his life and the medical professionals are trying to determine the cause of his condition. We further ask that people pray for his speedy and full recovery.

Our main priority now is to get Andile's wife to him from South Africa and to ensure that we support him to the best of our ability.

Thank you to all those who have supported us with prayers, words of encouragement. We came here to be a blessing to Israel and now find ourselves being blessed by Israel.

We want to thank the Deputy Director General of the Shaare Zedek Medical Centre, Dr Ofer Merin and his dedicated staff for the great care they are giving Andile. We are deeply indebted to you.

The show was suspended last week so they could focus on Gumbi's health, but the show has since resumed.