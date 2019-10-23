Kenya: No Expiry of Bundles, SMSs or Minutes in New Safaricom Products

Nairobi — Safaricom has unveiled new products in a new strategy aimed at ensuring simplicity, transparency and honesty across all its products and operations.

This include the launch of a new data plan, and a new calling and SMS plan that will respectively offer data bundles and calling minutes with no expiry. Both Data bundles, and Calls and SMS with no expiry are immediately available on *544#

"Over the last 19 years, we have come a long way together with our customers. As we celebrate our anniversary, it is a unique opportunity to reevaluate our operations to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers into the future. Today, we are starting afresh and going forward we aim to be even more Simple, Transparent and Honest in everything that we do. For our customers, we are a Safaricom that is there, For You," the telco's CEO Michael Joseph, said during celebrations to mark 19 years since the company was launched.

The new plans further empowers customers with the freedom to purchase both talk time and data bundles for any amount, starting as low as KES 1. Customers can see how much data MBs, minutes and SMS they will get before completing the transaction.

Thirdly, as a permanent proposition, customers purchasing the new Call and SMS plans on *544# will get 50 percent extra talk time with every purchase enabling them to talk more for less.

Safaricom has also committed to serve its more than 33 million customers in under five minutes both at its more than 50 Safaricom shops across the country and whenever they call the Call Centre.

In addition, the company will reorganize its shops across the country to provide a more personalized experience to customers.

Starting 1st November 2019, new customers joining the network will get SIM cards for free at Safaricom shops and dealer outlets, upon which a customer will top up with KES 50 airtime to activate their line.

Customers will also have the freedom to choose a number of their choice when they purchase a new line.

In its bid to be more transparent, Safaricom has revamped the *100# menu. In addition to the Data Manager where customers can stop their airtime from being used when they run out of data bundles, customers will also have the power to see and stop promotional messages.

Customers can also view how much data they have used, get their PUK and much more on the new menu.

The company has also increased its data bundle sizes under the new plan by more than 45 percent especially for the more affordable price points of between KES 1 and KES 20. A customer purchasing KES 5 worth of bundles will now get 10 MB with no expiry up from 7 MB that would expire in 24 hours.