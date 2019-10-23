South Africa: Naledi Pandor Urges SA Business to Seize Opportunities Russia Presents

analysis

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor, speaking on the eve of the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday, said: 'We're very clear; our big message is that we're ready for investment; we're ready for partnership. We want partnerships that are real, that will support us in advancing the objectives we have set for ourselves.'

About 100 South African companies have registered to participate in the Russia-Africa economic forum in Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday 23 October 2019 before Russian President Vladimir Putin meets President Cyril Ramaphosa and about 40 other African leaders at the first Russia-Africa summit here on Thursday.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi told journalists here she hoped the South African businesses would seize the opportunity for greater partnership and collaboration offered by Russia.

Many Russian corporates and state-owned enterprises had also been invited to participate in the economic forum and to meet business people from Africa.

She noted that the summit would be purely political with heads of state taking the lead. But there would also be an economic forum which would look at partnerships, at economic co-operation and at business-to-business opportunities.

