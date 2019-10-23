South Africa: Naledi Pandor Urges SA Business to Seize Opportunities Russia Presents

23 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor, speaking on the eve of the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday, said: 'We're very clear; our big message is that we're ready for investment; we're ready for partnership. We want partnerships that are real, that will support us in advancing the objectives we have set for ourselves.'

About 100 South African companies have registered to participate in the Russia-Africa economic forum in Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday 23 October 2019 before Russian President Vladimir Putin meets President Cyril Ramaphosa and about 40 other African leaders at the first Russia-Africa summit here on Thursday.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi told journalists here she hoped the South African businesses would seize the opportunity for greater partnership and collaboration offered by Russia.

Many Russian corporates and state-owned enterprises had also been invited to participate in the economic forum and to meet business people from Africa.

She noted that the summit would be purely political with heads of state taking the lead. But there would also be an economic forum which would look at partnerships, at economic co-operation and at business-to-business opportunities.

"We're very clear; our big message is that we're ready for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Trade
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.