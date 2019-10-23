Tunisia: Some 300 Thousand Retail Traders Expected to Join Electronic Payment System

Tunis/Tunisia — "Some 300 thousand retail traders should join the electronic payment system, especially as electronic payment terms and procedures as well as laws are available," said director of e-commerce development at the Trade Ministry Khabeb Hadhri.

He added, during a workshop on cross-border e-commerce, organised Wednesday in Tunis by the Ministry in collaboration with the Commercial Law Development Program (U.S. Department of Commerce) that the number of traders adhering to the two electronic payment systems "click toPay" and e-dinar reached 1,900 in 2018.

Hadhri pointed out that the turnover of e-commerce had reached 225 million dinars with 4 million electronic transactions in 2018.

He affirmed on the occasion of this workshop aimed to examine the various laws related to cross-border e-commerce, that Tunisia has a great potential for institutions active in the traditional and agro-food industries that export their products via e-commerce networks.

He asserted the Ministry's willingness to support this trend and to ensure the presence of Tunisian enterprises on e-commerce platforms, through the implementation of several projects, including the "Easy Export" project aimed to promote the exports of small and medium-sized enterprises through the postal network and to strengthen the positioning of Tunisian enterprises on the international market.

The Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) granted a reduction of 50% on the costs of postal parcels to the benefit of enterprises participating in the Easy Export project.

So far, 60 enterprises have benefited from this measure and 7,000 packages containing handicrafts have been exported to the United States and European Union countries.

Tunisia is the first country in the southern Mediterranean shore and the first Arab country to have launched e-commerce.

The latest report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for 2018 ranked Tunisia 4th among African countries in the field of e-commerce and 79th in the world.