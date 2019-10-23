Tunisia: Hand-Over Ceremony At Carthage Palace

23 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President-elect Kais Saied officially took office Wednesday at the Carthage Palace, during a hand-over ceremony.

Kais Saied and incumbent President Mohamed Ennaceur had a private talk of about ten minutes, during which Ennaceur presented the members of his presidential cabinet with whom he had worked.

Kais Saied then went to the great hall of the Palace where he saluted the Tunisian flag to the sound of the national anthem, before reviewing a detachment of the three armies paying him honours.

A salute of 21 guns was fired on this occasion.

