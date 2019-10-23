South Africa: Sharks Unveil Betting Company As New Sponsor

23 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Sharks have unveiled Hollywoodbets as a new associate sponsor on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The betting company already sponsors KwaZulu-Natal's cricket side, the Dolphins.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hollywoodbets to the Sharks family," Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said.

"Our community is important to us and it is fantastic that we are able to partner with like-minded brands, such as Hollywoodbets, who share our values and commitment of giving back and supporting our own.

"We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship that seeks to push boundaries and elevate both brands to a new level."

Brand and Communications Manager at Hollywoodbets, Devin Heffer, referred to the Sharks as an "iconic" brand.

"We are absolutely elated to partner with an iconic brand like the Sharks, and to extend our sponsorship of rugby within the province of KZN," he said.

- The Sharks

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

