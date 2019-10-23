South Africa: Philander Rises, De Kock Drops Out of Top 10

Cape Town — Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander have made moves - but in different directions - in the latest ICC Test rankings following the conclusion of the Proteas Test tour to India.

The Proteas were outplayed by their Indian hosts in all facets of the game throughout the series, which saw them ultimately suffer a 3-0 series whitewash.

In the latest ICC Test rankings, De Kock fell out of the Top 10 after scores of 4 and 5 in the final Test in Ranchi and now sits 13th in the standings.

De Kock finished the Test series with 156 runs in six innings' with a highest score of 111 in the first Test in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Philander overtook India's Ravichandran Ashwin in the all-rounder rankings as the Proteas seamer broke into the Top 5.

Philander didn't play in the final Test in Ranchi, but ended the series with two wickets and 81 runs in two Tests.

Debutant George Linde finds himself in 104th position among batsmen after scores of 37 and 27 in Ranchi and 99th among the bowlers after finishing with four wickets.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's 212 in the third Test helped jump the star opener 12 places to 10th position.

India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane's knock of 115 in Ranchi saw him equal his career-high rank of fifth place, achieved back in November 2016.

ICC Test rankings :

Batsmen

1. Steve Smith (AUS) - 937

2. Virat Kohli (IND) - 926

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 878

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 795

5. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) - 751

6. Henry Nicholls (NZ) - 749

7. Joe Root (ENG) - 731

8. Tom Latham (NZ) - 724

9. Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 723

10. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 722

Bowlers

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 908

2. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 839

3. Jason Holder (WI) - 814

4. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 810

5. James Anderson (ENG) - 798

6. Trent Boult (NZ) - 795

7. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 785

8. Vernon Philander (SA) - 783

9. Kemar Roach (WI) - 780

10. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 770

10. Mohammad Abbas (PAK) - 770

All-rounders

1. Jason Holder (WI) - 472

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 419

3. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 397

4. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 387

5. Vernon Philander (SA) - 315

Sport24